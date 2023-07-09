David Eugene Knox of Navarre, Kansas, died July 5 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas, at the age of 63 years.
David was born Sept. 1, 1959 in Junction City, Kansas, to Joseph and Dorothy (Lynn) Knox. He grew up and attended school in Junction City.
After high school, David served three years in the U.S. Army and two years in the Abilene National Guard. After serving in the military, David worked for many years at the Junction City Foundry until it closed. He then worked for Hamm Quarries until his health made him leave that job.
David enjoyed working around the house and gardening in his spare time. He also enjoyed researching his ancestry and working word search puzzles. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Junction City.
David was married to Lori Corbett 1991; to that union one child, Chelsea Catherine was born. David and Lori were later divorced. David then met and married Rebecca ‘Becky’ (McGinnis) Grubbs Oct. 30, 2006.
David was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and three brothers: Donald, Douglas and Kevin; and a nephew, Joshua.
He is survived by his daughter Chelsea (Reggie) Jacobs of Florida; two brothers, Greg (JoAnn Sutton) Knox of Manhattan and Steven Knox of Chapman; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services for David will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 at the Navarre Cemetery with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Friends may sign the register book at the cemetery prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the David Knox Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.