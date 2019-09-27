David Joe Hocker, 71, of Abilene passed away Sept. 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 28, 1947 to Leo and Roberta (Longhofer) Hocker.
David graduated from Abilene High School in 1966. He then joined the Navy and served with the Marines in North Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970.
David is survived by his loving wife Pat, stepchildren Matt Carver, LaShon (Jeff) Turner, Clay Carver and Kyle Carver, and sister Linda Kaiser, all of Abilene. He was preceded in death by his parents and baby brother.
The family has chosen cremation and there will be no service at this time. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County or American Cancer Society.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
