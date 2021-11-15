Funeral services for David E. Moore, age 74, of Abilene, will be 10:00 am Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Abilene Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Mr. Moore passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
He was born July 19, 1947 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the son of Harold and Loretta (Hawk) Moore. Following high school David received a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor’s degree from Kansas Wesleyan University.
David worked in the claims department for the Travelers Insurance Company and later taught Business English at the University of Shanghai before retiring. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
David spent most of his time at the Abilene Public Library. He was an avid reader and movie watcher. He probably checked out every single movie the library had available, but the love of his life was his 1938 Plymouth car.
He is survived by his daughter Bethany “Beth” Baucom and her husband Andy of Corsicana, Texas, a brother, and ten grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Abilene Public Library and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
