David E. Demars, 73, left this earthly life on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Cloud County Health Center, Concordia. He was born on March 7, 1947 in Concordia, KS to Merle L. and Adele E. (Rheault) Demars.
Dave graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School, Concordia in 1965. He proudly served his country in the US Navy for 4 years. He married Vicki L. Nelson on Feb. 3, 1973 in Jamestown, KS.
Dave worked for the Cloud County Co-Op for 34 years as a scale operator and elevator supervisor. He also served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Additionally, Dave was a funeral assistant for Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home for over 20 years, especially after his retirement from the Co-op.
Dave was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and a life member of the American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588.
Dave is survived by his wife Vicki, Concordia, daughter Debbie Sterrett (Damon) and children Dustin and Drew, Concordia, sons Jason (Nicki) and children Colt and Chloe, Abilene, Curtis (Emily) and children Irelynn Demars and John and Casey Grennan, Scott (LeAnn) and children Bethany, Noah, Grace and Leah Demars, Allen and Cullen Skeen and Brantley and Hoyt Winger, Glasco, and sister Tammy Maher (Roger), Abilene.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Michelle, his parents and a brother, Joseph.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Father David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Concordia Cemetery with military honors by the US Navy, American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 1 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6 p.m. and the family greeting friends after the vigil all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the David Demars Family to be designated at a later date in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
