David Bond

David Louis Bond, age 80, went to be with his Lord and his son, David Louis Bond II, on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Abilene Memorial Hospital. He was born April 11, 1943, to John and Golda Bond in Russell, Kansas. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Hower) Bond, brother Fredric Bond (Sharron), sister-in-law Jerry Mitchell (Gary), and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Lorita Von Niederhausern, brother John Glenn Bond, brother-in-law David Von Niederhausern, brother-in-law Gary Christie, and his son.
David married his high school sweetheart Mary Ann Hower Aug. 27, 1961, in Russell, Kansas. David and Mary Ann moved to Salina, Kansas, where he was employed at Martin Marietta, later transferring to Wichita, Kansas. David moved his family back to Russell in 1963 and began working for Flock Oil Company. On Aug. 11, 1963, David and Mary Ann became parents to David Louis. It was at that time David realized the importance of an education to support his family and enrolled at Fort Hays State College while continuing his work for the oil company. David graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education degree in June of 1969. In the fall of 1969, David began his career in education, teaching fifth grade in Russell. In 1970, David earned a Master of Science degree in Administration from Fort Hays. In 1971, David moved his family to Hoxie, Kansas, where he was the K-8 Principal until 1975. In the fall of 1975, David became Principal at Kennedy Elementary/Primary School, Abilene, Kansas, serving 24 years. During his time at Kennedy, David was active in the Elementary Principals Organization, serving both state and national levels. In 1984, David was honored with the National Distinguished Principal award in Washington D.C. This was the first of many awards David earned during his career in education. On July 31, 1987, David earned Doctorate of Philosophy from Kansas State University, cementing his love for the Wildcats. In 1999, David retired from public education. David was devoted to doing what was best for all children Following his retirement, David spearheaded the organization for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dickinson County including becoming a Big Brother himself.
