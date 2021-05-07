David Aaron Meysenburg passed away May 5, 2021, in Salina Regional Health Center.
He is survived by his wife Amy and their sons Cody, Cooper and Cayden.
He is also survived by his brother Dan and his nephew Max, his sister Kay and her husband Mike, his sister Patty and her husband Scott, his niece Jane, his sister-in-law Jenny and her sons Bobby and Nick.
He was preceeded in death by his brother Michael, his father Bob and his mother Shirley.
David graduated from Abilene High School in 1992. He went on to attend and graduate from Washburn University with bachelor degrees in History and in Education. He completed his Master’s degree in School Counseling and was close to completing his Master’s degree in School Administration.
Before retiring he was a teacher at St. Francis in Salina and he truly loved teaching there.
In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to St. Francis PRTF students.
Memorials may be dropped off at the church the day of the service or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410.
Funeral services will be at United Grace Church at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, followed by a graveside service at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.