David A. Leach died May 16, 2021 in Abilene, Kansas.
He was born April 19, 1954, in Houston, the son of David Ivan Leach and Barbara J. (Cole) Leach.
He grew up in Houston, Texas, later moving to Granger, Utah, where he graduated from Granger High School in 1972. Following high school, he joined the Army and retired from Fort Riley, Kan., after a 22 year career in 1994. He served in Desert Storm during 1991.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Management from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois.
Following his military retirement, he was employed by Russell Stover Chocolates, Abilene, Kan., and Ellsworth Correctional Facility, Ellsworth, Kan.
Survivors include a daughter, Heather Nicole Ferrari (RJ), of Northglenn, Colo., two granddaughters (Avalyn and Mackenzie) and a son, David P. Leach, of Manhattan, Kan.
Cremation is planned. There will be no visitation and private services will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley – Manhattan.
Danner Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
