Darrell Lynn Swinney’s life began on May 15, 1935. He was born in Lometa, Texas, to Charles Milton Swinney and Lela Faye Townsend Swinney. Darrell was a 1953 graduate of Carlsbad High School in New Mexico. After graduation Darrell joined the Army with basic training at Ft. Bliss, Tx. He then attended Quarter Master Training school at Ft. Lee, VA. Darrell was then sent to Korea for 19 months to the base camp for Peace Talks. He returned to Ft. Riley in Kansas. While there he met Jewell Gutsch from Burdick. They were married October 14, 1956, at Hebron Lutheran Church at Burdick, KS. To this union were born three children, Rhonda Jeanne (Kim) Martin of Wichita; Kenneth Owen (Kerry) Swinney of Derby; and Brenda Kay Swinney.
Darrell was discharged from the Army in May 1957.
Darrell worked at Boeing in Wichita and the family lived in Mulvane. He farmed in the Burdick area. He also worked for many years for Frisbie Construction, building and repairing Grain Elevator equipment, and retired from the Tampa Coop Assn.
Darrell enjoyed his family and they took a vacation every year. A favorite place was Lake City, CO, for trout fishing. Darrell and his friends often fished on Diamond Creek near Diamond Springs, KS. While in CO, Darrell was a fearless Jeep driver on hiking and horse trails, or no trail at all!! Many times he was almost stuck in the July Colorado snow and forded many mountain streams.
Darrell was a long time fan of KU Basketball and Royals Baseball. He also spent many hours working crossword puzzles.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jewell, daughter Rhonda and son Kenneth, six grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters, and a daughter.
Darrell passed away on October 7, 2021 at the Veterans Association Hospital in Wichita. A private burial is planned later for family. Memorials are established for Hebron Lutheran Church, Burdick KS, and VA Hospital, Wichita KS. Memorials and condolence messages may be sent to 613 N Timberleaf Dr, Derby KS 67037.
