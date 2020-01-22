Darline A. Parker, 89, of Abilene passed away on Jan. 14, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 12,1930 to Avid and Anna (Schmidt) Jaderborg in Enterprise.
Darline was predeceased by sister Gladys Jones, brothers Harold and James Jaderborg and son Randy Sherwin.
She is survived by a brother Frank Jaderborg, daughters Cindy Fournier and Shirley (Jerry) Long and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At her request, no service will be held.
