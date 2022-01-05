Darlene Marie Fiedler, 71, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
She was born March 18, 1950, in Newton, Kansas, the daughter of A. Otis and Dorothy (Cross) Beach. She was a 1968 graduate of Neodesha High School, Neodesha, Kansas.
Survivors include her daughter, Steffani K. Tomson-DeGreeff, and her husband Rev. Michael, of Hutchinson, KS; her son, Brandon K. Tomson, and his wife, Becky of Salina, KS; grandchildren, Macie Knak, and her husband Kevin, Emily Tomson, Olivia Tomson, Lauren Tomson, Zachary DeGreeff, Nicholas DeGreeff, Benjamin DeGreeff and Alexander DeGreeff; her sister, Pamela Whitmore of Topeka.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Attn: Darlene M. Fiedler Fund, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517 Or online: www.RMConservancy.org.
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family.
