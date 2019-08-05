Darlene J. Mulanax, 91, of Enterprise passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Village Manor in Abilene. She was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Enterprise, the daughter of Lincoln and Irene (Knox) Fiedler.
Darlene grew up in Enterprise, attended the local schools and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1945 as class valedictorian. She received her bachelor’s degree in music and voice, graduating from the University of Kansas in 1949. On Nov. 22, 1967, she was united in marriage to Donald Snyder. He preceded her in death Oct. 27, 1997.
She later married Orrin “Red” Mulanax on April 29, 1999. He preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2008.
Darlene worked for JB Ershams in Enterprise and later became manager of Enterprise Credit Union. Darlene played the organ at Enterprise United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She had a love for music and played at numerous weddings and funerals.
Darlene is survived by her stepdaughters Marty Holt (Norm) and Shelly Snyder, stepsons Tim Snyder, Steve Snyder (Janet) and Steve Mulanax (Angela), grandchildren Matt, Jake, Sydney, Madison, Jeremiah, Lyddia, Matthew, Ashley and Lindsey, great-grandchildren Destinee, Karsen, Kaden, Camden, Makenzie, Isaac, Colter and Zoe, niece Jan Feidler Johnson, and nephew Gary Feidler. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Donald Snyder and Orrin “Red” Mulanax.
The family has chosen cremation. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Abilene City Cemetery, with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the charity of choice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third Street, Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.