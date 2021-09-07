Graveside funeral services for Darlene E. Schlesener, age 85, of Herington, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the New Basel Cemetery south of Abilene with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating.
Mrs. Schlesener passed away Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021 at her home.
She was born August 30, 1936, near Navarre, Kansas, the daughter of Wilson and Dena (Townsend) Hoffman. She graduated from Chapman High School in 1954 and on July 10, 1955, she was united in marriage to Glen Schlesener in Abilene.
Darlene was a bookkeeper for several businesses in the Herington area and was the owner of an antique store. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband Glen of the home; daughters, Terrie Greenemeyer of Herington, Vickie Schlesener-Crocker and her husband Johnny of Herington; brother John Hoffman and his wife Janet of Abilene; grandchildren, Theron Greenemeyer and his wife Zoe, Dustin Greenemeyer; great grandchildren, Isabelle Greenemeyer and Emma Greenemeyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Keith and Donald Hoffman.
Cremation is planned and there will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
