Darlene E. Brehm Sexton, 96, passed away peacefully at Chapman Valley Manor on Dec. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 6, 1926, at the farm outside Navarre, Kansas, the daughter of Roscoe and Myrle (Strole) Reed. She was the last surviving member of that family. She was preceded in death by her sister Reba Tjemsland, and three brothers: Eldon, Wayne and Lowell Reed, and their spouses.
Darlene grew up in the Navarre area, attending school at Navarre and Chapman. Following high school, she worked as an emergency 4-H agent in Marion County for the summer. Starting in the fall of 1944 she taught at Abbey School for two years, and later taught grades 4-8 at Navarre. During the summer she attended a 16 week course at Kansas State College. In 1948 she went to Emporia State with the intention of becoming a physical education teacher. Then, as she stated: “Love came into my life” and in November of 1948 she married Merle Brehm. They operated a dairy farm until 1964 when Merle went back to college and finished up his teaching degree. They raised three sons who survive her: Dale (Patty) of Overland Park, Russ (Pat) of the farm in Woodbine, and Doug (Sharon) of Topeka. She is also survived by six grandchildren and six great grandchildren from this marriage. Merle passed in 1979, and Darlene continued to live on the farm until moving to Woodbine in 1981. She had started working at the Chapman Elementary School as a Library Assistant in 1978 and retired in 1992. She later worked at the Chapman Public Library for several years.
In the spring of 1982 Darlene married the late Bill Sexton and added a whole new chapter to her life with Bill’s five children: Leanna (Hector) Garcia of Virginia, Lynette (Chuck) Shrader of Abilene, Daniel (Keiko) of Japan, Warren (Mitzi) of Salina, and Marilyn (Steve) Mason of Indiana. Her family also grew to include an additional 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren! She and Bill lived in Woodbine until the fall of 2007 when they moved into Abilene to Frontier Estates. Darlene enjoyed her time living there. Due to health reasons and the need for increased assistance, they moved to Garten Countryside Assisted Living. Bill passed in 2019. Darlene later moved to Chapman Valley Manor.
Darlene was a member of the Woodbine United Methodist Church where she was involved in Bible Study Club, Sunday School teacher, United Methodist Women, numerous committees, and serving as the church treasurer. When living in Abilene, she attended the Abilene United Methodist Church and continued in Bible Study.
Darlene wore many hats during her lifetime, from being a dairy farmer and housewife and mother to being the first female member of the Tri-County Telephone Board of Directors. She and Merle helped organize and were leaders of the Jolly Jayhawkers 4-H club in Woodbine. She was involved in the Retired Teachers Organization, Woodbine City Council, Woodbine Senior Citizens, the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature, and Dickinson County Hospice as a volunteer.
In her own words Darlene shared this: “In 1949 I got Polio, which left me with a leg problem and a hand problem. All went well until Post-Polio Syndrome set in during the 1980’s which slowed down my pace.”
Many of us remember her on her three wheeled scooter cruising through Woodbine, and the leg brace which helped her maintain strength and balance. Her pace never did seem to slow down that much! Darlene remains a beloved inspiration to all who knew her.
Services for Darlene Brehm Sexton will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Woodbine United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., followed by a time for fellowship and sharing of memories with her family.
Memorials may be sent to the Woodbine United Methodist Church or to the Dickinson County 4H Foundation.
