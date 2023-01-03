Darlene E. Brehm Sexton

Darlene E. Brehm Sexton, 96, passed away peacefully at Chapman Valley Manor on Dec. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 6, 1926, at the farm outside Navarre, Kansas, the daughter of Roscoe and Myrle (Strole) Reed. She was the last surviving member of that family. She was preceded in death by her sister Reba Tjemsland, and three brothers: Eldon, Wayne and Lowell Reed, and their spouses. 

Darlene grew up in the Navarre area, attending school at Navarre and Chapman. Following high school, she worked as an emergency 4-H agent in Marion County for the summer. Starting in the fall of 1944 she taught at Abbey School for two years, and later taught grades 4-8 at Navarre. During the summer she attended a 16 week course at Kansas State College. In 1948 she went to Emporia State with the intention of becoming a physical education teacher. Then, as she stated: “Love came into my life” and in November of 1948 she married Merle Brehm. They operated a dairy farm until 1964 when Merle went back to college and finished up his teaching degree. They raised three sons who survive her: Dale (Patty) of Overland Park, Russ (Pat) of the farm in Woodbine, and Doug (Sharon) of Topeka. She is also survived by six grandchildren and six great grandchildren from this marriage. Merle passed in 1979, and Darlene continued to live on the farm until moving to Woodbine in 1981. She had started working at the Chapman Elementary School as a Library Assistant in 1978 and retired in 1992. She later worked at the Chapman Public Library for several years.  

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.