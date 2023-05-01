Darlene Doris Debenham Drouin was born on the family farm close to Industry, Kansas, which is North of Abilene, Dec. 17, 1937. She passed away April 5 in Frisco, Texas.
Darlene was the fourth child to Charley and Elsie (Dibben) Debenham. She attended school at Oak Creek School and High School in Chapman and graduated in 1955. Following graduation she moved to Salina to attend Business school. There she met Airman Norman F. Drouin. They married Oct. 28,1955. Together they had two daughters, Diana Florence Jennings and Judith Belinda Drouin. Similar to most military families they relocated about every four years. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Norman Drouin, her brothers Harold and Cecil, daughter Diana Jennings, niece Patty Anderson. She is survived by her sisters Ruby French and Thelma Chandler (James), her daughter Judith Drouin (Douglas Grady), her grandchildren Christopher Levi (Monica Perez), Rebecca Myers (Daniel Myers), Jacob Jennings (Melissa Jennings), Great Grand children Logan Myers, Ethan Myers, Aidan Myers, Jonathan Jennings and Lillian Jennings, and nieces and nephews. She will be cremated and her ashes will join Norman's in Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, New Mexico. Darlene was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to everyone she met. She will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.