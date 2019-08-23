Daniel Eugene Mincey, 71, of Salina, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born April 17, 1948 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
He worked for Alstom Power Air Preheater Co for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald E and Elsie R (Havens) Mincey.
Survivors include his wife Debra Mincey, children Daniel Mincey Jr., Heather Tessmer, Lewis Mincey, David Mincey, Sandra Hanback and Brenda Boland, sisters Penny McCann and Rhonda Hurst, and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Tammy Walker Cancer Center in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
For online condolences contact Roselawn at www.roselawnsalina.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.