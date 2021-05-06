Daniel E. Diehl, born July 8, 1954, in Abilene, Kan., peacefully passed away at his home south of Chapman, Kan., on Monday May 3, 2021. Dan had been fighting neck cancer since January 2017. Dan’s spirit never gave up but his body did.
Dan was raised on the family farm with his parents, grandparents, brother and sister. He loved and lived farming. He attended grade school in Navarre and graduated in 1972 from Chapman High School. For 31 years Dan worked construction in Wichita, Kan., retiring from Dondlinger Construction in 2015. He traveled many miles between Wichita and the Diehl farm.
In 1973, Dan married Joy Trower. This marriage ended in divorce. On July 17, 1976, he married Betty A. Kirn of Solomon. To this union a daughter was born. Betty died on Aug. 18, 1982. On April 26, 1986 Dan married Karman Morrison of Wichita (formerly of Abilene). To this union a son was born. When Dan retired from construction work in 2015 he moved back to the family farm.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife Betty Kirn Diehl, mother Pauline Alexander Wilson and father Lyle Diehl.
He is survived by his wife Karman of the home; daughter Marci (Todd) Smith and son Michael (Afton) Diehl of Enterprise; brother Donald (Linda) Diehl of Abilene; sister Deborah (Timothy) Nelson of Chapman; granddaughters, Lilliann and Olivia Roy of Goddard and Rexley Diehl of Enterprise; grandsons, Matthew, Carter and Cooper Smith of Enterprise; aunts, Dona (Monte) Myers of Abilene and Gladys Olson of Fairway, Kan., uncles, Harvey (Jane) Diehl of Valley Center and Dallas (Irene) Alexander of Mims, Florida; brother-in-law Jim Kirn of The Colony, Texas; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Dan lived a life full of love for his family and friends. He worked hard but liked having a good time, traveling, dancing, sharing a laugh, chewing Redman and drinking Budlight. During his cancer treatments he would tell people “I’ve had a great life, worked hard, partied harder and I’d do it all again.”
Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Enterprise.
Following the funeral and burial, the family will be celebrating Dan’s life at the Abilene Elks Club beginning at 4:30 p.m. with all friends and family who wish to attend.
Dan’s family wants to thank Dr. Beck and all of the staff at Tammy Walker Cancer Center, the staff of Dickinson County Hospice and all of our family and neighbors who have supported us through this time.
The family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or to the American Cancer Society. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Online condolences may be left at www.dannerfuneralhome.net
