It is with great sadness that the family of Dan Gish announces his passing on August 12, 2019 at the age of 74 in Topeka, Kansas.
Dan was born in Abilene, Kansas, on June 24, 1945, the son of Ralph and Pearl Gish.
He grew up in the town of Enterprise and graduated from Abilene High School. He earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Fort Hays State University and proceeded to teach social studies and coach for 33 years in Abilene and Topeka, at Highland Park HS, and Shawnee Heights HS.
Dan was married in 1967 to Elaine Beach and they had three children together. They later divorced. In 1979 he married Jeannie Crow and they celebrated 40 years together.
Dan was an avid birder and led the Topeka Audubon Society monthly field trips for many years until his battle with Lewy Body Dementia made it difficult for him to do so. He was also a member of Lowman United Methodist Church.
He was always a kind and loving man who was quick to find humor in most situations. He lived the past year as a resident at Plaza West Care Center.
Dan is survived by his wife Jeannie and their family, Todd Gish of Valley Falls, Kelly Bonner (Basil) of Cumming GA and Jeremy Gish (Julia) of Overland Park. He loved his grandchildren Sydney Gish and Addie Gish of Lawrence, Ezra Bonner of Cumming GA, and Henry and Theo Gish of Overland Park.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Midtown Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Lowman UMC at 15th and Gage on Thursday, August 15 at 2 p.m.
Dan will be buried at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, 2 miles east of Enterprise, KS.
The family wants to thank the staff members at Plaza West who gave him such loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Audubon Society.
To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
