Dale William Loader, 92, Enterprise, Kansas passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was born Sept. 11, 1927 in Industry, Kansas, the son of Charles and Edith (Bosch) Loader. On June 26, 1948 he was united in marriage with Melva Sexton.
Dale worked at JB Ehrsam’s as a shipping clerk for 49 years, retiring in 1997.
Dale is survived by his loving wife Melva of the home, daughters Robin Loader and Michelle Loader, son Doug Loader, granddaughters Faron Enger, Candi Gwennap and Jandi Loader, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, one niece and one nephew.
The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family suggest memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.