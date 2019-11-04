Dale Wallace

Funeral services for Dale Louis Wallace, 95, of Abilene will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene with Reverend Kevin Hazelton officiating.
Mr. Wallace passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Kenwood View Rehabilitation Center in Salina.
Dale Louis Wallace was born Nov. 25, 1923 in Owosso, Michigan, the son of Earl and Leona (Bailey) Wallace. He graduated from Owosso High School and from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois with a degree in horology.
On March 16, 1947 he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Louise Goodell at the First Presbyterian Church in Abilene. They had two children: Louelyn and William.
Dale proudly served his country as a staff sergeant in Company G 324th Infantry in the United States Army during WWII.
Dale was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, church leader and was active in the Abilene Community.
He worked alongside his wife in operating Goodell’s Jewelry Store, the family jewelry store in Abilene.
He is survived by his daughter Louelyn and her husband Ken of Chatham, Illinois, son William and his wife Brenda Wallace of Salina, Kansas, grandchildren Lance Williams, Alisha Jackson of Chatham, Illinois, and Brett, Brandon, and Brady Wallace of Salina, Kansas, great-grandchildren Grace and Ava Williams, Gage and Gardner Jackson of Chatham, Illinois, Madison, Hayedon, and Adelyne Wallace of Salina, Kansas, and his special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters Ruth and Aileen, his brothers Odell and Loren, and his parents.
Dale’s final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. His family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Salina or to the First Baptist Church in Abilene and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
