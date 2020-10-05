Dale Harold Stein, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in rural Chapman on Sept. 29 ,2020.
He was born August 2, 1948 in Junction City, Ks., the son of Harold and Verna (Senti) Stein.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10, 2020, at the Alida Upland Cooperative Parish Cemetery rural Junction City.
Those wishing to attend are suggested to wear masks due to COVID-19.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the N.E. Kansas Parkinson’s Association, c/o of Johnson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 826, Junction City, KS 66441.
He is survived by his wife Gail Ann (Luttman) Stein of the home, son David and wife Dawn (Bombardier) Stein, daughter Delcie (Stein) Claeys and husband Todd of Chapman, grandchildren Bailey (Stein) Steenbock and husband Caleb of Longford, Emma Stein, Delaney Claeys and Shelby Claeys of Chapman, sister Leona Stein Schrader and her husband Lyle of Cortez, CO, numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale and Gail were married Dec. 18, 1968. Dale lived his entire life in the Upland area where he farmed with his father. He owned and operated Dale Stein Trucking, hauling livestock, and he worked at Walker Stone’s K-18 plant. He worked for several contractors at Fort Riley, USD 473 and did maintenance at Footlocker. Dale used his welding and fabrication skills helping employers, family and friends.
He was a member of the Alida-Upland Cooperative Parish. He also served on the DS&O Rural Electric Board, serving one year as President.
To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.JohnsonJC.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.