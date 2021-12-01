Dale E. Miller

Dale Miller, 93, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, passed away on November 7, 2021. Dale was born in Solomon, Kansas, on February 24, 1928, to Oliver and Bertie Miller. He grew up on a farm where he enjoyed riding horses and swimming in the “crick” with his friend. He graduated from Solomon High School, attended Kansas Wesleyan University, and then graduated from the University of Kansas before becoming a CPA. In El Paso, TX, he served as the Comptroller of the Ysleta School District, and he was an active member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church. He retired to Ruidoso, NM, where he worked at the Carrizo Lodge as their bookkeeper and then started the local AARP tax-aide program. In 2004, Dale and Sharon moved to Land O’ Lakes to be near family. He enjoyed reading, researching his family genealogy, and traveling with his wife, visiting Alaska, Hawaii, and Jamaica, as well as many other places.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sharon Miller, son, Randy (Isabel) Miller; daughters, Diane Gates, and Debbie (David) Ayoub; grandchildren, Jonathan (Brooke), Justin (Suzzanne), Randy Joseph (Azalea), and Rene (Nicole); and seven great-grandchildren. Donations may be given to Pasco County Hospice or Hillsborough Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.