Dale Alvin Knopf was born April 2, 1948, in Cherokee, Oklahoma to Samuel and Bernice Knopf. Dale left this world to be in the arms of his savior on Nov. 4, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was the most loving and caring person – unafraid to fight for those who are unable to fight for themselves. How do you put into such few words the impact one person has made on this world?
He lived and shared his faith with everyone. His example has led to all of his children and grandchildren learning about Christ and how His love was shown through Dale. He recently had the opportunity to celebrate the baptism of 2 of his grandchildren and rejoice in their love for Christ. We now rejoice because he has been welcomed home as a good and faithful servant.
Dale met his loving wife Cherie while he was cruising Fe. It took only one glance and he knew he would be with her for the rest of his life. It took a little longer for him to convince her. Of course, they still had to graduate high school. They both went to different high schools (Salina High School and Sacred Heart). Cherie was always getting in trouble for Dale’s antics. He would rev his car and do doughnuts in the school parking lot and show up for games and sit too close to her. Dale struggled with actually making it to class – yet he managed to graduate with high grades. He had a great homework “support group” that allowed him to play hooky and go sit in Cherie’s school parking lot. He was guilty of many pranks during this time including moving the principal’s car to the roof by carrying it up the stairs. He was accused of many others that he was actually innocent of but would have happily helped out with. They were married April 7, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and recently celebrated their 52nd Anniversary.
Dale enlisted in the Army Reserves after high school. This was at the height of the Vietnam War. While he was never deployed to Vietnam, he lost many friends. He spent his time at “Ft. Lost in the Woods”. Dad left the military with the rank of E-7 and the reputation of always standing up for his men. He also loved to boast that he was the only one asked not to re-enlist because he was not afraid to stand up for what was right.
Dale and Cherie married in 1969 – much to the surprise of the priest. Dale, in his typical fashion, found someone willing to attend the premarital classes. He showed up for the wedding and the priest was not sure who he was. Dale always knew how to utilize his resources!
Life was not always perfect, but Dale never lost his faith in God. He never once gave up on his children, no matter how many mistakes we made. Instead, he rejoiced with us when we returned to God. He has 5 loving children who miss him so much it is hard to breath – Nathan and Miranda Knopf, Sarah and Greg McMillen, Jonathan and Jenna Knopf, Scott and Lola Cowan, and Amber and Burt Love. His grandchildren were blessed to have such an amazing Godly example: Isaac, Charlie Rae, Harvey, Sammie, Alex, Katrina, Ethan, Josh, Landon, Liam, Ellie, Ben, Elianna, Lilli, Danny, and Isla. And many more loved ones who consider him dad and Papa. His legacy will know no limits and he will live on through all of us.
Dale worked for UPS, first as a delivery driver in 1973 and then as a feeder driver. He retired from UPS in 2010, immediately began growing his beard and never wore brown again. Everyone he worked with became family and we grew up knowing them as more than “just coworkers”. He was very proud of his beard, even when Cherie would “accidentally” trim more than he wanted.
Dale began his new career post-retirement of full-time Papa and Santa. He always looked forward to being able to spread joy and presents as Santa to not only his family but also throughout the community. This Christmas there will be a void that no one will be able to fill.
Dale’s death was beyond tragic and senseless. He sought treatment at our local Emergency Room and he was turned away solely based on political reasons. He utilized his personal freedom and was not vaccinated.
Thankfully, there are still good physicians out there. He was met with love and compassion at Stormont Vail by everyone he met. Unfortunately, he arrived septic and hypoxic due to Covid. We believe he lost his fight due to not receiving treatment he desperately needed in Salina and sadly is not the only one. Through all of that, he never lost his faith and love for God – nor his fight to make sure no one else has to die because of the actions of these “doctors”.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 12, 2021 at 11am at Emmanuel Foursquare Church in Salina with burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be held Nov. 11th from 5-7p at Emmanuel Foursquare Church. Please dress comfortably! Family suggests memorials be given to Salina Shares. They may be dropped off at the church the day of the service or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
