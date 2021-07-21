Dale Alan Pyke, 66, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Springfield, Missouri. He was born to Ken and Carole Pyke on April 25, 1955 in Abilene, Kansas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1973. Dale was a salesman for most of his career, most recently with the Springfield branch of National Fastener Corporation, having worked there for 18 years.
Dale’s life centered around telling stories and jokes. He was eagerly planning the next trip or vacation, and he loved golfing, fishing, hunting, watching old Western TV shows and movies, watching and playing sports, and spending time with his family.
He was a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather, and was a great friend to many. He never knew a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carole Pyke of Abilene, Kansas, and his brother, Tom Pyke of Hays, Kansas, both in February, 2015; paternal grandparents Roy and Ruth Pyke of Abilene, Kansas; maternal grandparents Warren and Alice Allison and step-grandmother Wilma Allison of Wichita, Kansas; his father-in-law Charles Wood of Salina, Kansas, and sister-in-law Linda McDaniel of Concordia, Kansas. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 46 years, Dianne Wood Pyke, their daughter Amanda (Stuart) Brantley, son Christopher Pyke, and one grandson, his pride and joy, Ryker Pyke, all of Springfield, Missouri: his father Ken Pyke of Abilene, Kansas; his mother-in-law Betty Wood of Salina, Kansas, and numerous relatives.
Cremation and service was held in Springfield, Missouri and handled by Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 Seminole St, Springfield, MO 65809, phone: (417)887-6565.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Christian Church at 612 N. Buckeye Ave, Abilene, Kansas on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to American Cancer Society or Rescue One, an animal rescue in Springfield, Missouri.
