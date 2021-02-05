Dala Ann Weeks, 71, Abilene, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born Jan. 29, 1950 in Abilene, the daughter of Elvin and Mary Ellen (Walters) Mikesell.
On August 24, 2015 Ann married the love of her life, Kenneth Weeks, in Salina. She was a homemaker and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist/Latter Day Saints in Salina and the Eagles Lodge #2934 in Abilene.
Ann also loved being around her friends and family, enjoyed playing bingo, and was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son Billy (Pat) Cooper, daughter Stacey (Chris) Beyer, sister Shelly (Larry) McGee, grandchildren Darian Spall, Kaylee Spall, Kaden Spall, Brynlea, Brayden, and Braelynn Beyer and great-grandchild Aviana Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth, daughter Liberty Thompson, brother Gary Mikesell and her parents.
The family has selected cremation and there will be no visitation.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.. 9, 2021 in the Art Council Building by the Sunflower Hotel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.