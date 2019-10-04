Daisy I. Dester, 85, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Enterprise. She was born July 27, 1934, in Chelsea, Oklahoma, the daughter of Robert and Eva (Bledsoe) Sawyers. Growing up in Chelsea, Daisy attended local schools. On Nov. 24 1954, she married Eugene “Gene” P. Dester. Most all of their married life was spent in Abilene. He preceded her in death Aug. 23, 2014. Daisy enjoyed painting, drawing and bingo. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Daisy is survived by her son, Steve (Janice) Dester of Solomon; two grandsons, Chad (Erin) Dester of Abilene and Justin (Ashley) Dester of Abilene; three great-grandchildren, Colt Dester of Abilene, Kylie Dester of Herington, and Audrey Dester of Abilene; sister, Bertha Sanders of Topeka; and two brothers, Dennis (Linda) Sawyers of Waucomis, Oklahoma, and Robert (Teri) Sawyers Jr. of Ponca, Oklahoma.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Danner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Abilene First United Methodist Church, with Pastors John and Jenny Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Abilene Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be left at the church the day of the service or sent in care of Danner Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net/.
