Curtis “Yogi” Koelling, 67, of Lenexa Kansas, passed away at home on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
He was born the youngest child of Roy and Helen Koelling on November 26, 1953 in Abilene, Kansas. He was a 1971 graduate of Chapman High School. Yogi’s railroad career began in 1974. During his 41 years with Santa Fe Railroad, he held various positions. In 2015, he retired as a locomotive engineer. He married Debra Biesecker on September 10, 1977 in Abilene, KS. He is survived by his wife Debra; son Austin (Elissa) of Eudora, KS, and their 4 children Connor, Emerson, Adalyn and Deklan; daughter Lindsey (Maxwell) of Shawnee, KS, and their 3 children Lincoln, Maralyn and Savannah; sister Barbara Ausherman of Salina, KS, and extended family and friends.Now, he is reunited with his parents Roy and Helen and his fur daughters Ginger and Madison.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at Prairiedale Cemetery in Talmage, KS. Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene is in charge of local arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.