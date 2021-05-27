SALINA — Curtis Edward Linder, 67, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2021, in Salina, Kan. He was born Feb. 2, 1954 to the late Virgil Linder and Dolores (Byrn) Linder.
For many years he worked at Hill Brothers Trucking and later served as a driver for OCCK. Curtis will be remembered by friends and loved ones for his enjoyment of family, hunting, music, skillful woodworking and cars.
Survivors include his son, Cody Linder of Salina. He is also survived by his brother Brad and his sister Sandy as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Friendship Center in Salina, Kan.
Online condolences may be made at www.ryanmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.