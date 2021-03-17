Covert A. Bolliger, 83, of Abilene passed away Feb. 11, 2021.
He was born May 29, 1938 to Gerald and Marian Bolliger. He attended Knox District 44 Grade School and graduated from Abilene High School.
Survivors include, one daughter Carol Koelling of Monroe, Wash.; one sister, Martha Koelling of Abilene; one nephew and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place and services will be at a later date.
Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
