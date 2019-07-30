SALINA — Connie Jane (Bolliger) Brax, 85, passed away July 25, 2019 due to complications related to dialysis. Connie was born Oct. 30, 1933 to Felix and Mary (Swan) Bolliger.
She graduated from Dickinson County High School in 1951 and Brown Mackie School of Business in Salina in 1952.
Connie was a 45 year employee of the USDA Natural Resources Soil Conservation Service starting in the typing pool and retiring as a word/data processor.
She was particularly proud of her role in deploying one of the first automated word processing applications. After retiring from the Soil Conservation Service in 2000, Connie was an active member of NARFE, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Connie was a fan of history, especially genealogy. She researched her family’s origins back to England and was a Daughter of the American Revolution.
After retiring, she visited many of the Kansas county seats.
Contributing her time to youth was important to Connie. While her children were growing up, she served many years as a Community Leader and project leader for the Mentor 4-H Club. She also taught fifth grade Sunday School at the First United Methodist Church in Salina for over 25 years.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ron Bolliger. She is survived by her daughter Lori (Jack) Brax of Hays, son Jon (Judy) Brax of Leawood, grandchildren include Ryan Johnson, Adam Johnson, Carin (Chase) Rogers, Hayden Brax and Garrett Brax and great-grandson Lincoln Rogers.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at Salina First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Connie may be made to the Saline County Humane Society.
Online condolences: www.ryanmortuary.com.
