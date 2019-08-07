Clyde M. Venneberg, 100, of Solomon passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
He was born Dec. 2, 1918 in Havensville, Kansas, the son of Arthur and Effie (Kroth) Venneberg. He attended the local schools in Havensville and graduated in 1936.
Clyde served in the United States Army during WWII as an Army Staff Sgt. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
On June 27, 1948 he was united in marriage to Erabell Johnson at the Solomon United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death Nov. 10, 1993. Clyde was the Solomon High School agriculture teacher from 1946-1965, Solomon guidance counselor from 1965-1968 and later became principal of Solomon High School USD 393 from 1968-1983.
He was a member of the Lions Club, Isis Shrine and Eastern Star, and a 70 year member of the Masonic Lodge all of Solomon and a member of the Dickinson County Retired Teachers.
Clyde is survived by his daughter Marianna Carney and husband Ken of Solomon, granddaughters Caitlin Carney, Connor Boyd and Carson Carney, four great-grandchildren and sister Mary Fletchall. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Erabell, four brothers and two sisters.
Funeral Services for Clyde will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Solomon United Methodist Church with Pastor Ever Mudambanuki officiating. Burial will follow at the Prairie Mound Cemetery near Solomon with graveside Masonic Rites and Military Honors by Ft. Riley Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Solomon High School Scholarship Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, POB 308, Solomon, Kansas, 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
