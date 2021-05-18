Clifton Boyd, 95 of Abilene, passed away May 16, 2021, at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home in Enterprise.
He was born Nov. 13, 1925, in Jayess, Mississippi, the son of George and Rosa (Brister) Boyd. On Nov. 12, 1949, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Tobias. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2015.
Clifton worked at C.E. Ersham in Enterprise for 20 plus years as a molder, and later went on driving trucks for various companies.
He is survived by his three daughters, Jan Bissel of Mount Airy, North Carolina; Roxian Jarboe of Kansas City, Kansas; Denise Boyd-Anderson of Junction City, Kansas; two sons, Kenny Boyd of Enterprise; Reggie Boyd of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Bonnie, son Danny Boyd and two grandsons, Danny Mutchler and Scotty Anderson.
Funeral services for Clifton will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., at Danner Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.