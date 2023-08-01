Clifford L. Gibbs, 80, of Abilene passed away on July 29, 2023, at Enterprise Estates.
He was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Salina, Kan., to Laverne and Doris (McCormick) Gibbs. He grew up and attended school in Salina, graduating with the Class of 1961. In high school he worked for Designs by Cunningham Flowers in Salina, and later attended the School of Design in Denver, Colorado.
In 1964 he married Anne Reck and moved to Abilene. Cliff and Anne had two children, Michelle and Jimmy, and later divorced in 1986.
Cliff acted as a gunfighter in Old Abilene Town from 1969 to 1975 and enjoyed every minute of it. His other hobbies were camping, boating and fishing, and as his children and grandchildren always said he didn’t know a stranger.
He started working for the City of Abilene in August of 1969, first as a Street Laborer, Water Superintendent, Purchasing Agent, and then as Director of Public Works. He retired in 2008 after working for the city for 40 years.
In 1995 he and Janet Korn were married. For many years he served on the Sister City Board and enjoyed travelling many times to Japan, saying how much he enjoyed the kids and the many people he got to meet.
After Cliff and Janet retired in 2008 they enjoyed spending their winters in Florida at a retirement community and spending many hours at Walt Disney World over the years.
Cliff is survived by his wife Janet; daughters Michelle (Kellan) Kopfer of Longford and Tami (Paul) Gaston of Abilene; sons Jimmy (Cameron) Gibbs of Kansas City, MO, and Terry (Charlotte) Swearingen of Abilene; grandchildren Dallas (Cody) Jenne, Dylon (Patty) Jenne, Kelby (Joe) Kopfer, Riley Kopfer, Blaine Gaston, Joel Gaston, and Finn Gibbs; great-grandchildren Ava, Tucker, Tripp and Owen Jenne, Van Monroe and Avery Taylor; a brother Tim of Rogersville, TN, and an aunt Bonnie Bookless of Wichita. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Abilene Public Library. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.
A Celebration of Life for Cliff will be at the Abilene Community Center (1020 NW 8th St., Abilene, Kansas 67410) on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 3-5 PM. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
