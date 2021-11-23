Clell Otto Reschke was born on September 5, 1924, in a dugout house near Campo, Colorado, on land homesteaded by his father. The family stayed in the Campo area until 1935, in the midst of the Dust Bowl, when they moved to Dexter, Kansas. At the age of 13, he worked on his uncle’s farm; his wages for the summer work were a 1931 Model-A coupe, and after receiving his license drove that car to school for the next several years. He graduated from Dexter High School in 1942.
Clell continued to work at his parents’ farm until February 1945, when he was inducted into the U.S. Army. After basic training, he was shipped to the Philippines and then to Japan. In the Army, he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant; as part of the 8th Army, occupational forces, his work was shipping troops back to the U.S. He was honorably discharged in November 1946.
After the war, he worked with a custom wheat cutting crew, following the harvest from Oklahoma to North Dakota. From there, he traveled to Idaho to work as a carpenter on a dam being built on the Cascade River. When work stopped for the winter, he landed in Sandwich, Illinois, working at a booster station pumping natural gas. After a year, he transferred to the booster plant at Enterprise Kansas, and worked there for 10 years.
On September 11, 1950, he married Vivian Cox. They were blessed with two children, and in 1960, he received the appointment as Rural Letter Carrier for the Enterprise route. In his first year as carrier, he received a Superior Accomplishment Award from the U.S. Postal Service. Clell provided 30 years of reliable mail delivery to the rural Enterprise community, retiring from the Abilene post office in September 1990, with 2500 hours of unused sick leave.
Throughout his adult life, he enjoyed volunteer work. He was a member of the Enterprise Lions Club (since 1965); a volunteer fireman; a volunteer with city improvement projects, including the Enterprise water mains, the fire station-library building, and the eco-park. In fact, Enterprise recognized his work with a special plaque for devoting over 1478 hours to the fire station-library construction. When Clell and Vivian purchased a winter home in Mercedes, Texas, he was honored with a permanent plaque to commemorate his volunteer work in the Paradise South Park. Numerous friends and neighbors utilized his “handyman” skills. He has been a member of the Enterprise United Methodist Church since 1951, often volunteering for building improvement projects and special events work.
Clell was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed delighting children. He loved a good joke, believed in hard work, and never missed an opportunity to enjoy ice cream.
Clell passed on November 20, 2021, at Village Manor in Abilene. He is survived by his wife, Vivian; two children, Vickie (and Joe) Fellers, and Steve (and Linda) Reschke; two grandchildren, Laura (and Josh) Piland, and Craig (and Sarah) Reschke; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Ruelena McGlasson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Cora June Reschke, and two sisters, Dorothy Clouatre and Twila Bumgardner. A graveside service is set for Friday, November 26, at 2:00 p.m., at the Mount Hope cemetery of Enterprise. Viewing is at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home on Wednesday 9-5 and Friday 9-12. Memorials for Clell are designated for the Enterprise United Methodist Scholarship Fund (EUMC, PO Box 308, Enterprise 67441). Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
