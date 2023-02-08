Clayton Dean Bergmeier

Clayton Dean “Bergie” Bergmeier, 90, passed away Jan. 31 due to complications from a stroke.
Dean was born July 18, 1932 to John and Blanche Arnold Bergmeier in Clay County, Kansas. He grew up in Wakefield, Kansas, until a tornado took the farm. The family moved to Abilene. He had three sisters, Betty, Opal, and Adelia and three brothers, Clarence, Calvin and Pat with him being the baby. Dean served in the U.S. Army in Korea, returning home to marry his wife, of 67 years, Donna Meier. In Abilene he worked as a fireman and a policeman before joining the Union Pacific R.R. The U.P.R.R. took the family to Kansas City, Seattle, Pocatello and Salt Lake City before ending up back in Pocatello for retirement. After retirement when he wasn’t at their cabin in Tetonia with family and friends, he was downtown with his buddies having a cup of coffee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.