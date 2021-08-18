Clarence W. Douglas was born on Jan. 31, 1954 in Anniston, Alabama., passed away on Aug. 7th @ 6pm., 2021 in Abilene, KS. at the age of 67.
Clarence proudly served his country during the Viet Nam era. He was in recovery of equipment and personnel.
He loved to fix things- lawnmowers, vacuum cleaners, bicycles, clocks... He loved spending time with his family when he could.
Clarence is survived by his spouse Christal Douglas Abilene, KS, his sister Essie Dove, Calif. his sister Carol Stacy, N.C. ,and his children
Michael Douglas, Florida, Mary Rose, Tenn., Melinda Ullibarri, Texas, Matt Douglas, Salina,KS, Miranda Douglas, Tenn., Mark Douglas, Indianna., and several grandchildren.
He was a blessed husband, brother, father, uncle , grandfather and friend. He will be missed very much by all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.