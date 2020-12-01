Clarence E. Thompson of Abilene passed away on Friday, Nov. 27 at the age of 88.
Clarence was born Oct. 14, 1932 to Clarence and Lavina (Potter) Thompson in Palmer, Kansas. He lived much of his early years in Clay County area though graduating from high school in Minneapolis in 1950. He entered the U.S. Air Force in June 1951, serving until Dec. 1953.
He wed Phyllis Lindon in 1954 in Clay Center and welcomed children Kim, Cindy, Julie and Shelli. He enjoyed a career in sales with various positions in Wichita, Topeka and at Furniture City in Clay Center.
In 1976, with the fellowship of AA, he began his 44 years of sobriety and found a new calling, establishing the Dickinson County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs from 1979-2000, devoted to assisting many others through the addiction recovery process. Clarence married Donna Stephenson in 1987 and she became his partner in the agency, establishing a residential program for women with children. After retirement, he and Donna enjoyed traveling. He also picked the game of gold later in life with great enjoyment and success.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marguerite, Bernita and Ruth, wife Donna, and dear daughter Shelli.
He is survived by son Kim of Wichita, daughters Cindy Kelly (Kevin) of New Braunfels, TX and Julie Wilson (David) of Abilene, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family has chosen cremation and a private family interment will be held at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery at Fort Riley, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be provided in the name of Home Health & Hospice of Dickinson County or the Thompson Dickinson County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs scholarship fund through Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
