Clarence Joseph Stroda, prominent cattleman, farmer, devoted husband and loving father was called home to God on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the age of 90. He passed away peacefully at Chapman Valley Manor in Chapman, Kansas after a brief illness.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept 21st at 6 pm in the St. Phillips Catholic Church in Hope, Ks with a rosary to start at 7:30 pm. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday Sept 22nd also at St. Phillips at 10 am. Interment will be at the St. Phillips Cemetery Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow the burial at the parish hall.
Clarence was born on the family farm near Hope, Kansas, January 6, 1931, to father Vernon Peter Stroda and mother Gladys (Smith) Stroda. The fifth of six children, Clarence worked the family farm and developed a life-long passion for farming and ranching. He graduated from Hope High School in 1948. He met the love of his life at a dance in Pilsen, Kansas and married Joan M. Jirak in 1950. The couple spent their entire married life on a farm outside Hope, Kansas where they raised five children, went dancing frequently, and enjoyed fishing across the US and up into Canada. A man who believed in civic responsibility, Clarence served on the school boards of Navarre Grade School and Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman. He sat on the board of directors for the Navarre Farmers Union Cooperative Association, served on the Parish Council for St. Phillips Catholic Church and was a long-time member of the Navarre Lions Club.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Ethel and Dorothy who died in infancy, his brothers Max James Stroda and Boyd Vernon Stroda, his “pretty lady” wife, Joan (Jirak) Stroda, beloved grandson Brandon Stroda and son-in-law David MacDonald. He is survived by his children, Gregory and wife Theresa Stroda of Chapman, Patricia MacDonald of Enterprise, Robert and wife TeCoa Stroda of Chapman, Mark and wife Rachel Stroda of Fort Smith, Montana, and Gary and wife Connie Stroda of Hope; grandchildren Angela Stroda, Marcia (Scott) McKenzie, Shannon (Dan) Demory, Melinda Stroda, Hillary (Matthew) Erickson, Matthew and wife Bethanie Krinhop. Katherine (Tony) Hill, Kyle and wife Amber Stroda, Kelly (Terry) Scoby, Nichole (Chris) Kelly, and step-grandchildren, Robin Allison, Matt Hoffman, Casey Hoffman, Ty Seibert, Teagan Seibert, and Tucker Seibert-Stroda as well as 17 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to Birthright, Catholic Charities, or the St. Phillips Cemetery Fund and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarslon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.