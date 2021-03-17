Clarence Eugene ‘Gene’ Whittle

Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.