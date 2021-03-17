Clarence Eugene ‘Gene’ Whittle

March 9, 1942 – March 14, 2021
Enterprise — Gene Whittle, 79, passed away March 14, 2021.
Gene is survived by his wife, Marilyn Whittle. Children include daughters, Christina (Dennis) Shehi of Abilene and Sherrie (Matt) Reusch of Lawrence, Kan.; son Brad (Susan) Whittle, Golden, Colo.; and seven grandchildren, Caitlin and Westin Shehi, Eli Reusch, Andy, Ben, David and Mary Whittle.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Estelle (Leichardt) Whittle, brother Gary Whittle, sisters Ann Spenser and Vivian McNeill and is survived by his sister Connie Speer in Clearwater.
Gene was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. He was a Free Mason and achieved the 32nd degree. Gene was also a member of the Enterprise Lions Club. He was a lay speaker for the Enterprise UMC where he sang in the choir and taught an adult Sunday school class for many years.
Gene was a 1959 graduate of Sedgwick High School and played football for Bethel College and later attended Wichita State University, majoring in mathematics. At Sedgwick High School he met Marilyn Wilt. They were high school sweethearts and were married for 61 years.
Gene was a fourth generation Sedgwick resident. He owned Sedgwick Ice and Cold Storage in Sedgwick for many years. Later in life he owned Greyhound Supply in Abilene, Kan., and relocated to the Abilene/Enterprise area where he and Marilyn retired.
Gene was a hard-working business owner and entrepreneur, dedicated family man, a great Dad, loving husband and a friend to many. Gene was an avid outdoorsman and marksman and loved trapshooting, hunting and fishing, especially coon and deer hunting.
Services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Church in Abilene. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick, Kan. Family suggests memorials be given to the Kidney foundation or to the Enterprise United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
