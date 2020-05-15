Clare W. Clausen, 86, Salina, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born July 7, 1933 in St. Clair, Minnesota, the son of Willard and Luella (Lindmeyer) Clausen. In 1951 Clare joined the United States Marine Corps, serving three years as a tank crewman.
On Feb. 14, 1973 he was united in marriage to Judith Schlesener. She survives of the home.
Clare worked as a consultant/technician in the mineral field and was manager of AMCOL. Clare and Judy loved to travel, having been to 32 countries and spending 10 years in Thailand. He also loved to camp, fish and golf.
Clare is survived by his loving wife Judy of the home, daughters Suzanne Busarow, Teresa Cameron, Patti Clausen, Jodi Clausen and stepdaughter Debra Else, sons Mark Clausen, Paul Clausen (Jan) and stepson Rick Howard and wife Linda, brother Paul Clausen (Sandi), sisters Christine Miller and Carmen Mortensen (Bill), grandchildren Krissy Blochlinger (Brad), Kathy Jones (Dave), Angela Joplin (Steve), Laura Cairns (Christopher Birth), Jeffrey Clausen, Sydney Roeder and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, stepson Steve Howard, brother John Clausen and grandchildren Shawn Cairns and Marvin Dean Cairns Jr.
Funeral services for Clare will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Salina with Pastor David Strommen officiating.
Due to COVID-19, services will be limited to immediate family. Friends and family are invited to watch live by going to Redeemer Lutheran Church of Salina’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/pages/Redeemer-Lutheran-Church/110480542378151 on Facebook Live.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Salina. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
