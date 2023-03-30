Christopher L. Cease was born June 30, 1973 in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Larry and Sheryl (Holloway) Cease. He grew up in Wamego enjoying playing sports and graduated from Wamego High School with the class of 1991.
On April 29, 2011, he was united in marriage to Tonya Martens in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Chris was a hard working dad and husband and was very involved with his kids, helping them by coaching baseball, basketball, and football. He worked for Midco Plastics in Enterprise for several years as a production manager and then for Land Pride as a paint line lead.
Chris passed away Monday, March 27, at his home in Abilene with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Tonya of the home, father Larry Cease of Wamego, sons Christopher and his wife Jewlia Cease of Abilene, Chrisxavier Cease of Enterprise, step daughter Kyla Hasselman of Abilene, step sons Logan Hasselman of Washington State, Rhyce Hasselman of Abilene, Nathan Hasselman of Abilene, brother Garnett Cease and his wife Annie of Manhattan, grandchildren Ella and Oaklen Cease. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Cremation has been selected by Chris’s family. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. Friends may sign the register book on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher Cease Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
