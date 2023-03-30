Christopher L. Cease

Christopher L. Cease was born June 30, 1973 in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Larry and Sheryl (Holloway) Cease. He grew up in Wamego enjoying playing sports and graduated from Wamego High School with the class of 1991.

On April 29, 2011, he was united in marriage to Tonya Martens in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Chris was a hard working dad and husband and was very involved with his kids, helping them by coaching baseball, basketball, and football. He worked for Midco Plastics in Enterprise for several years as a production manager and then for Land Pride as a paint line lead.

 

