Christine Loraine Enger, 66, of Abilene passed away July 19 at Abilene Memorial Hopsital. She was born Sept. 16, 1956 to Sanford and Esther Enger in Abilene. She grew up in the Talmage area and attended the Chapman Schools graduating with the class of 1974. 

Christine was proud of her 35 years of employment at the Duckwall Alco distribution center.  Christine loved sports and had played volleyball and baseball and loved cheering on the Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.