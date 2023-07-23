Christine Loraine Enger, 66, of Abilene passed away July 19 at Abilene Memorial Hopsital. She was born Sept. 16, 1956 to Sanford and Esther Enger in Abilene. She grew up in the Talmage area and attended the Chapman Schools graduating with the class of 1974.
Christine was proud of her 35 years of employment at the Duckwall Alco distribution center. Christine loved sports and had played volleyball and baseball and loved cheering on the Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Christine was preceded in death by her father Sanford Enger and her mother Esther Enger and sisters Lola Everett and Sandra Miller. Christine is survived by her sisters Caroll Eye of Lawrence, Linda Myers of Peoria Illinois. Janice Dester of Solomon and Rhonda Keating of Abilene and brothers Melvin Adee and Bruce Enger.
Graveside Services will be held Monday July 24 at the Abilene City cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Monday morning then depart for the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Irish Foundation Class of 1974 and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral home 501 N. Buckeye Abilene, KS 67441. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
