Cheyenne Kay Crocker, age 21, of Abilene, Kansas was born January 27, 2000 in Salina, Kansas at Salina Regional Health Center. She was taken from us on July 11, 2021 due to a senseless car accident.
She attended Solomon and Abilene Schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 2019. She loved helping and volunteered at Neighbors Helping Neighbors and other organizations. She was always willing to help anybody. She advocated against bullying and abuse.
She had worked at the Other Jones Store and was an avid Stitch fan. Cheyenne loved painting and nature.
She is survived by her parents Angela Crocker of Abilene and Shaun Crocker of Tescott, her brothers Kody Crocker and Kade Crocker of Abilene, Conner Crocker and Caleb Crocker of McPherson, grandparents Alex and Ruth Crocker of Abilene, Gloria Litty of Abilene and Cheryl Owen of Tescott. She was preceded in death by her Uncle Tim Crocker of Lindsborg, Grandpa’s Gene Owen of Tescott and Leroy Litty of Abilene, and several great grandparents.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410 with burial at the Abilene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up at Pinnacle Bank, P.O. Box 669, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
