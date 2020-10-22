Chester M. Smith, 81, left for Alaska, one last time on Oct. 19, 2020.
He was born on July 21, 1939 in Vine Creek, KS, the son of Ray and Nellie (Young) Smith. Chester was raised in the Vine Creek community and was a graduate of Longford High School in the class of 1958.
He married Connie Ehrich in South Dakota on April 11, 1959. They later divorced.
He worked for RHV Hardware in Abilene before taking a job as an Insurance Adjuster for Upland Mutual. He worked for Longford Water following his retirement from Upland Mutual.
Chester married Janice Blake on August 13, 1982.
He enjoyed competition shooting, woodworking, hunting and repairing guns. Chester looked forward to his yearly hunting trip to Alaska.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ray O, Samuel, Dan and Quentin Smith, and sisters Maude Tyler and Opal Kiekel.
He is survived by his wife Janice Smith of Longford, KS, daughter Clara Smith and spouse Shelle Hughes of Lindsborg, KS, son Clayton and wife Brenda Smith of Longford, KS, stepson David Cyr and partner Christopher Hempel of Buffalo, NY, stepson Marty and wife Brenda Cyr of Longford, KS, brother Quay and wife Pat Smith of Lecompton, KS, brother Emery and wife Marge Smith of Hodgkins, IL, two grandsons, several great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Chester Smith Memorial fund c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Services will be held at a later date.
