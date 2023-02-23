Charmaine Oesterreich life began on June 6, 1928, at the family home northeast of Woodbine. She is the daughter of Hubert Lillis and Esther Olga (Krause) Farres. Her family relocated to the Latimer area when she was young. Charmaine attended country school through eighth grade. Her family then moved to Woodbine where she attended and graduated from Woodbine High School in 1946. Charmaine worked for a brief time as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone in Abilene after graduating until she married Eldon Oesterreich on April 16, 1947 at the Woodbine United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and homemaker to Eldon and her family. Charmaine served on the Woodbine School Board and continued on the board when the district became USD 481 for over 22 years. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sewing. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her husband of 75 years Eldon Oesterreich of Woodbine, daughters Martha (Mike Rothchild) Dittman of Woodbine and Mary (Greg) Horn of Salina; grandchildren Brandy (Kayvon Jaberian) Modin, Crystal (Josh) Jones, Steve (Michelle Samborski) Horn, and Dave (Hailey Blaylock) Horn; great grandchildren Quinn Richert, Ava Modin, Camila Price, Harper Jones, and Hudson Jones; sister Joan Roehrman, sister in law Delores Farres and many nieces and nephews. Charmaine passed away Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Abilene at age 94. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Dyas Farres, Adair Farres, Lillis (Slim) Farres, M. Scott Farres, Olga Watt, Opal Holscher, Rose Watt and Oneda Jahnke. Charmaine’s family gathered with friends Monday, Jan. 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woodbine United Methodist Church where her service was held at 2 p.m. Services were led by Pastor Marilyn Cox and Pastor Kris Brinlee. Charmaine was laid to rest in Woodbine Cemetery. Yazel Megli Funeral Home, Herington is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be directed to Woodbine United Methodist Church or the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Charmaine at www.yazelmeglifh.com.
