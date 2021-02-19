Charlotte E. Jeffrey, 85, of Salina, formerly of Solomon, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at the Salina Regional Health Center.
She was born July 12, 1935 in Lincoln, Kansas, the daughter of Earl and Helen (Brockett) Lane.
Charlotte was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
On April 18, 1953 Charlotte was married to Junior Jeffrey in Minneapolis. He passed away April 26, 2020.
Survivors include her daughters Cindy Jeffrey of Salina, Jennifer Jeffrey of Salina, Marcia Jeffrey of Salina, and Wendy Jeffrey of Abilene, sons Billy Jeffrey of Abilene, and Curtis Jeffrey of Salina, Douglas and his wife Twila of Enterprise, 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Cremation is planned and private services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
