Charlotte “Diane Pledger” Main, 62, of Chapman, Kansas, died Sept. 30, 2020 in Seneca, Kansas.
She was a retired U.S. Army Veteran, was of the Baptist Faith and a graduate of Brown College. She was born Nov. 5, 1957 in Ozark to Thomas Ray Pledger, Sr. and Wanda Belle Steele Pledger.
She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Ray Pledger, Sr. and her mother Wanda Belle Steele Kramer, brother Thomas Ray “Buddy” Pledger, Jr., and grannie Bonnie Pledger.
She is survived by sons Raymond Seymour of Gardner, Kansas, and Josh Main of Abilene, Kansas, daughters Michelle “Lori” Schmidt and husband Joe of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Jenny Main and husband Mitch of Seneca, brother Jess Wayne Pledger of Altus, Arkansas, sisters Norma Riley of Russellville, Arkansas, Jan Gipson of Ozark, Arkansas, Margaret Milam of Cecil, Arkansas, Teresa Hinten of Altus, Cindy Stoneking of Siloam Springs, and Pam Holder and husband Bo of Altus, eight grandchildren with one on the way and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Liberty Cemetery in Altus, Arkansas with Brother Mike Pennington officiating under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home of Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers are nephews Jordon Kohls, Seth Stoneking, Chris Holder, Tommy Gipson, Harold Norman, James Hufford, Trevor Akins, and Ricky Keech.
Family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 West Commercial Street in Ozark.
To leave an online condolence, visit shafferfuneralhomeweb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.