Charles O. Shrader, 94, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, in Abilene.
He was born August 23, 1925 in Enterprise, the son of Orton W. and Mary B. (Dillon) Shrader. Growing up in Enterprise, Charles attended local schools and graduated from Enterprise High School.
He was a WW II Army Air Corp veteran. In 1947, Charles married Mary Jane Shaw. All of their married life was spent in Abilene and Industry. She preceded him in death in 1998.
In 1999, he married Bonnie Dautel. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. Charles was also preceded in death by his parents, sister Avis Leckron, brother David Shrader, daughter-in-law Jana Shrader and step-daughter Gloria Dautel.
He was a champion trap shooter. Charles was the former President of the Upland Mutual Insurance Company, on the Kansas Arson Board and managed the Industry Little World Series.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie Shrader of Abilene, children Chuck (Lynette) Shrader of Abilene, Bob (Pat) Shrader of Friendsville, Texas, Sally (Doug) Olson of Salina, Ben Shrader of Salina and Susie (Leroy) Wayman of Industry, stepchildren John Dautel of Solomon, Dennis (Cindy) Dautel of Austin Texas, Monte (Debbie) Dautel of Solomon, Mark (Amy) Dautel of McPherson, 27 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Industry United Methodist Church with Pastor Paula Scripter officiating. Internment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery south of Enterprise.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 Friday, Sept. 6, at the Danner Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials in his memory be made to the Industry United Methodist Church or Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, POB 758, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
