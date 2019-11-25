LONGFORD — Charles Edward Lilley, 95, Longford, died

Nov. 12, 2019, at the Clay Center Presbyterian Manor.

Edward was born on Jan. 17, 1924, to Jesse Peter and Mable

Hazel (Malcolm) Lilley. He married Bessie Irene Benfer on

Jan. 28, 1945.

He is survived by his wife Bessie, son Eugene (Virginia),

7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren,

1 step-great-great-granddaughter, brother Kenneth

(Dorothy) and many nieces and nephews.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents, son Dennis,

sister Lorene Neaderhiser and her husband Raymond.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20,

at the Longford United Methodist Church with interment at

Athlestane Cemetery.

Respect calls may be made from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November

19, at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home with family

greeting friends from 3 to 6 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Edward Lilley Memorial Fund

to be designated at a later date by the family c/o the funeral

home.

