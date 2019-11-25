LONGFORD — Charles Edward Lilley, 95, Longford, died
Nov. 12, 2019, at the Clay Center Presbyterian Manor.
Edward was born on Jan. 17, 1924, to Jesse Peter and Mable
Hazel (Malcolm) Lilley. He married Bessie Irene Benfer on
Jan. 28, 1945.
He is survived by his wife Bessie, son Eugene (Virginia),
7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren,
1 step-great-great-granddaughter, brother Kenneth
(Dorothy) and many nieces and nephews.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents, son Dennis,
sister Lorene Neaderhiser and her husband Raymond.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20,
at the Longford United Methodist Church with interment at
Athlestane Cemetery.
Respect calls may be made from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November
19, at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home with family
greeting friends from 3 to 6 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Edward Lilley Memorial Fund
to be designated at a later date by the family c/o the funeral
home.
