Charles Kenneth Gawith, 83, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 16th, 2021.
Charles was born in Culver, Kansas on April 15, 1938, a son of the late Madeline (Newman) King and Floyd Gawith.
Charles served in the United States Army National Guard for 7 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Toni Williams (Danny), of Galva, Kansas; two sons, Ken Gawith, of Lindsborg, Kansas, Raymond Gawith, of Abilene, Kansas; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Gawith; brothers, Bobby Dale Gawith, and Joe Gawith.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, November 5th at Emmanuel Foursquare Church, 1325 E Cloud St., Salina, Kansas.
A private family graveside will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Enterprise, Kansas.
Donations may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401.
To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.