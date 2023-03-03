Charles E. "Chuck" Munson

Charles E. "Chuck" Munson, 79, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27. Chuck died peacefully in Manhattan at the hospital where his kids were born, in the presence of his family and friends. A visitation will be held Monday, March 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 7. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas State University Foundation, located at 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502-3373 or to the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City, Kansas. 

Chuck lived a lifetime of high achievements and dedication to the principles he believed in. He was an accomplished owner and operator of the Munson Angus Farms, a distinguished graduate of Kansas State University, a major leader in sustainable agriculture and rural development in local through national levels, a generous and active philanthropic leader in Geary County and Eastern Kansas.

 

